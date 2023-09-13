Nashville SC Announces Second Round of Grants From Community Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 12, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the second grant awards from the Nashville SC Community Fund, which once again will serve to provide pivotal support to local nonprofits, community initiatives, and projects throughout the Nashville and Middle Tennessee regions.

The second grand cycle of the Nashville SC Community Fund is awarding a total of $50,000 to six exemplary local organizations. The allocations have been determined based on the specific grant requests from each organization, ensuring that the funds will be used most effectively.

“We are once again excited to manifest our dedication to Nashville and its surrounding communities through the Nashville SC Community Fund,” said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement. “These grants will enable six more impacting organizations to further their mission, and in turn, enrich the lives of many in our community. Our team is deeply committed to bolstering the wonderful work these nonprofits do day in and day out.”

Grantee overview:

Water Walkers is set to receive $10,000 for its Water Walkers After-School Program, which will instate an after-school program in the historic Edgehill neighborhood. This initiative will offer youth soccer activities and recreational periods four days a week for almost the entire year. The ethos of Water Walkers lies in harnessing the transformative nature of water, sports, outdoor activities, and education to inspire and empower Nashville’s youth.

ABLE Youth will be granted $5,000 to bolster its Sports & Independence Program. This unique initiative uses sports as a catalyst to teach independent living skills to Middle Tennessee’s wheelchair-bound youth. The program emphasizes the importance of complete independence, fostering self-esteem and life skills.

Catholic Charities will use their $10,000 grant to host soccer clinics that foster unity, character, and sound decision-making it their North Nashville mini-pitch and center.

Corner to Corner will harness their $10,000 allocation to champion the Script to Screen after-school program. This innovative endeavor introduces students to the world of filmmaking, simultaneously improving their literacy skills.

Nations Ministry Center is set to benefit from a $10,000 grant for their Project GOAL!, a multi-faceted program aiming to equip refugee and immigrant youth with essential life skills through a range of after-school and summer activities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will employ their $5,000 grant to fund the Sports Buddies program, a one-to-one mentoring scheme harnessing the universal language of sports to forge powerful bonds between mentors and youth.

With its origins at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and its association with Ingram Charities, the Nashville SC Community Fund is steadfast in its mission to support organizations that echo the club’s core values of Youth, Physical and Mental Health, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

For regular updates on Nashville SC and its continued community engagement, visit www.NashvilleSC.com/community or follow the club’s official social media channels on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS