Chris Lofton Inducted Into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

September 12, 2023 – Chris Lofton, one of the most legendary and decorated alums in the history of Tennessee’s basketball program was inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Tuesday night.

The Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony was held at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, beginning at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

A native of Maysville, Kentucky, Lofton is one of five inductees comprising the 46th KSHOF class. A selection committee comprised of 16 sports media professionals from throughout the Commonwealth chose this year’s class. All votes by the selection committee were independently tabulated by regional accounting firm Dean Dorton, one of Kentucky’s largest accounting and advisory firms, with offices in Louisville, Lexington and Raleigh, N.C.

Lofton led Mason County High School in Kentucky to three state tournament appearances, was named to the all-tournament team each year and led the Royals to the state title in 2003 as a junior. In 2004, he led the squad to a runner-up finish.

He earned the Kentucky Mr. Basketball honor in his final year with the Royals, an award that recognizes the top high school senior basketball player in the state of Kentucky.

His stellar high school career saw him tally 2,763 career points, a preview of things to come during his extraordinary Tennessee career (2004-08).

One of the most prolific long-range shooters in college basketball history, Lofton reigns as the SEC’s all-time 3-point king. His .422 career-3-point percentage (431-of-1,021) stands as the second-best all-time by a Tennessee Volunteer. He owns the program record for 3-pointers made in a game (9), and he also owns the top two single-season totals for 3-point makes (118 in 2007-08 and 114 in 2005-06).

Lofton earned AP All-America honors during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons at Tennessee and was named the 2007 SEC Player of the Year. He scored 2,131 career points during his four seasons as a Vol—a mark that still stands as the fourth-most in program history.

On Jan. 14, Lofton became UT’s fifth men’s basketball player to have his jersey retired.

The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) was founded in 1963 to recognize athletes and sports figures who were born in, or who made a significant impact in their respective sports-related field in, the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Each inductee is recognized with a bronze plaque that is showcased in the iconic Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Source: UT Sports

