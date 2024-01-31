Top 5 Stories From January 31, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 31, 2024.

1Shots Fired in School Parking Lot After Basketball Game

Two brothers were charged after one allegedly fired rounds into the air during a fight Tuesday outside an almost empty Blackman High School parking lot, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read More.

2MTSU’s Online Master’s Degree Offerings Ranked Among Best in Tennessee

Middle Tennessee State University was recently recognized as among the “Best Online Master’s in Tennessee” in 2024 by Online Master’s Colleges, an online resource for prospective higher education students. Read more.

3Eggs Up Grill is Coming to Murfreesboro

Eggs Up Grill
Photo provided by Eggs Up Grill Facebook

Eggs Up Grill, one of the fastest-growing and most successful breakfast, brunch and lunch concepts in the United States, is will open in Murfreesboro by Dr. Ron and Amy Fausnaught. They also own the local Crumbl Cookies franchise and one in Hendersonville. Read More.

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 30, 2024

Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a “Level 5” ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education. Read More.

5Clari Park Begins First Phase Construction

Clari Park Rendering from bretttipton.com

Construction of The Residences at Clari Park has begun as part of the first phase of the 78-acre mixed-use development. Read More.

