Top 5 Stories From January 31, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 31, 2024.
Two brothers were charged after one allegedly fired rounds into the air during a fight Tuesday outside an almost empty Blackman High School parking lot, a Rutherford County Sheriff's detective said.
Middle Tennessee State University was recently recognized as among the "Best Online Master's in Tennessee" in 2024 by Online Master's Colleges, an online resource for prospective higher education students.
Eggs Up Grill, one of the fastest-growing and most successful breakfast, brunch and lunch concepts in the United States, is will open in Murfreesboro by Dr. Ron and Amy Fausnaught. They also own the local Crumbl Cookies franchise and one in Hendersonville.
Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a "Level 5" ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Construction of The Residences at Clari Park has begun as part of the first phase of the 78-acre mixed-use development.