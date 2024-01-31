La Vergne Officer Returns to Light Duty Following Shooting Incident

One of the officers shot in La Vergne last October returned to light duty more than three months after the incident.

Officer Ashley Boleyjack was responding to a call on October 21, 2023 on Stones River Road with Officer Greg Kern when they got into an altercation with a subject who ended up shooting both officers. Officers Boleyjack and Kern were treated and released from the hospital and have since been recovering from their injuries. Officer Boleyjack is the first to return to work.

“It’s very overwhelming. Overall I feel loved. I feel like people care about me and the job that I do,” says Officer Boleyjack. “I was excited to be back. These last three months have been hard. I was ready to come back and I’ve been waiting on this moment.”

“We are ecstatic to have Officer Boleyjack back on light duty,” says Chief Christopher Moews. “Her recovery will continue but it’s a great show of progress to have her back at work. We continue to pray for Officer Kern and his recovery and hope to have him back to work soon.”