Top 5 Stories From January 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 25, 2024.
Beware of an apparent scammer calling Murfreesboro residents claiming to have kidnapped a loved one, demanding that a ransom be paid for their release and threatening violence. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read More.
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland first reported to WGNS Radio recently that the city has issued a notice of default to One East College, LLC. Read more.
Trader Joe’s is coming to Murfreesboro. Read More.
Do you know the man pictured above? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a woman who is blind. Read More.