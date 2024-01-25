Top 5 Stories From January 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 25, 2024.

1Murfreesboro Police Warns of Kidnapping Scam

 

Beware of an apparent scammer calling Murfreesboro residents claiming to have kidnapped a loved one, demanding that a ransom be paid for their release and threatening violence. Read More.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read More.

3Murfreesboro Sends Default Notice to One East College Developer

Most Recent Rendering of One East College from Klein Swinney Associates website.

 

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland first reported to WGNS Radio recently that the city has issued a notice of default to One East College, LLC. Read more.

4Trader Joe’s is Coming to Murfreesboro

Trader Joe’s is coming to Murfreesboro. Read More.

5Men Accused of Stealing From Blind Woman’s Home

Photo by Murfreesboro Police

 

Do you know the man pictured above? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a woman who is blind. Read More.

