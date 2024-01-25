Murfreesboro Police Warns of Kidnapping Scam

January 25, 2024 – Beware of an apparent scammer calling Murfreesboro residents claiming to have kidnapped a loved one, demanding that a ransom be paid for their release and threatening violence.

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications 911 Center has received multiple calls from people reporting similar incidents. In one case, a crying female was put on the phone asking for help. Then, a man with a foreign accent took the phone demanding a ransom be paid for the female’s release or she would be killed.

Police are urging residents not to fall for this scam. If you receive a call like this, hang up and contact the family member directly. Never provide personal or financial information over the phone.

Source: Murfreesboro Police