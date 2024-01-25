Cumberland Baseball Set to Kick-Off 2024 Season with Live Radio Show

LEBANON, Tenn.- January 23, 2024 – Cumberland Baseball is set to kick-off the 2024 season with “Batter Up”, a live radio show for the Phoenix at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30 live on local radio stations WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490.

CU play by play announcer Randy Sallis will host the half-hour long show and will be joined by Phoenix head coach Ryan Hunt and senior infielder Tim Holyk. The trio will have an in depth discussion about the upcoming 2024 season and the team’s chances to grab another Mid South Conference title.

“BATTER UP!!” will be archived for later viewing/listening on both gocumberlandathletics.com and wantfm.com under “Coleman and Company”.

Source: Cumberland Sports

