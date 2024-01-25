Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Open Mic Comedy Night

Friday, January 26th, 7:30pm

Panther Creek Brews

714 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN

It’s time again for the Open Mic Comedy Night! Whether you are a performer or just wanna watch and laugh, it’s open to all!

Learn more here

5 Jurassic World Live Tour photo from Jurassic World Friday, January 26th -Sunday, January 28th, Time Varies

Bridgestone Arena

501 Broadway, Nashville

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus Rex escapes and causes chaos in the park. Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!

Learn more here