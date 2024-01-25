Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Fleatwood Mac: The Premier Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
Saturday, January 27th, 7pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
This tribute show captures the essence of the original Fleetwood Mac, taking the audience on a nostalgic, flashback journey! Hear hits across Fleetwood Mac’s many lineups and if you close your eyes, you’d swear you were at an actual Fleetwood Mac concert!
Learn more here
2Cave Exploring
Saturday, January 27th, 9am-3pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Go on an adventure to one of Tennessee’s many wild caves the Indian Grave Point! There will be lots of crawling over rocks and mud. This adventure is not for your casual outdoorsman. Upper body strength and balance is necessary in all wild caves. Ages 10 and older.
Learn more here
3Tie The Knot Murfreesboro
Sunday, January 28th, 12pm-4pm
The View at Fountains
1500 Medical Center Pkwy STE 4D, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Tie The Know for another beautiful event with various vendors to help you plan your big day! Admission is complimentary,
Learn more here
4Open Mic Comedy Night
Friday, January 26th, 7:30pm
Panther Creek Brews
714 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
It’s time again for the Open Mic Comedy Night! Whether you are a performer or just wanna watch and laugh, it’s open to all!
Learn more here
5Jurassic World Live Tour
Friday, January 26th -Sunday, January 28th, Time Varies
Bridgestone Arena
501 Broadway, Nashville
Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying, unexpected turn when Indominus Rex escapes and causes chaos in the park. Join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a Troodon dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!
Learn more here