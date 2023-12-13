Top 5 Stories From Dec 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 13, 2023.
On Saturday, December 16, 2023, members of the Rutherford County community, as well as attendees from well outside of the local area, will gather at Stones River National Cemetery to pay honor as part of Wreaths Across America Day. Read more.
Smyrna Police wants to alert you of a potential scam involving two organizations. Read More.
On Dec. 4, 2023, multiple rocks were thrown at the business’s front door glass and side window, causing approximately $1,200 in damages. Read More.
La Vergne Police Department confirmed Monday night that Officer Brandon Joyner has passed away. Read More.
Since COVID-19, school attendance has still not returned to pre-pandemic figures. According to AXIOS, chronic absenteeism is currently at 30%, with the percentage going as high as 69% for students from high poverty backgrounds. The average was at about 6% previous to the pandemic. But Hobgood Elementary is attempting to change this initiative with the creation of the Rocket Store. Read More.