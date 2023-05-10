Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 10, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 10, 2023.

1Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023

These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read More.

2Ribbon Cutting: Farrell-Calhoun in Murfreesboro

Farrell-Calhoun
Photo from Rutherford County Chamber

 

Farrell-Calhoun held its ribbon cutting on May 3, 2023, at 1131 Brinkley Avenue in Murfreesboro. Read more.

3Murfreesboro Police Search for Man in Attempted Break-In

Photo-Murfreesboro Police
Photo-Murfreesboro Police

 

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case. Read more.

4Credit Cards, Cash Stolen from Car at Old Fort Park

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a man’s van at Old Fort Park in April. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Police Searching for Hardware Store Thief

Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read more.

