Storm Damage Recovery Center in Rutherford Co. Open until May 13

FEMA is operating a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Rutherford County to support individuals and households that sustained damage from the March 31 to April 1 tornadoes and severe storms.

The center was originally opened until May 6, 2023 but has since been extended until Now through May 13.

Homeowners and renters may be eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program if they have underinsured or uninsured disaster-related damage and loss from tornadoes and severe weather. The grants can help pay for temporary housing and for home repairs to your primary home. They may also cover personal property loss, childcare, medical or dental care, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Residents that haven’t applied for FEMA assistance yet can also visit to receive in-person support in filling out their application.

Some types of FEMA assistance may include temporary lodging reimbursement, rental assistance, home repair or replacement, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage, vehicle repair or replacement, childcare, or medical and dental costs.

The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rockvale Community Center is located 9972 Rockvale Rd in Rockvale TN, 37153.

If you’re unable to visit the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Rutherford, please visit fema.gov/drc to find a Disaster Recovery Center near you.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.