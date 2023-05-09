Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023

These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023.

Place Score / Follow Up Date City Address Donut Country 99 3/29/2022 Murfreesboro 1311 Memorial Blvd Donut Country 100 1/27/2023 Murfreesboro 1691 Middle Tn Blvd Donut Palace 99 2/1/2023 Murfreesboro 1623 NW Broad St. Dunkin' 99 3/24/2023 Murfreesboro 2943 S. Church St. Dunkin' 93 / 98 2/22/2023 Murfreesboro 3028 Rutherford blvd Dunkin' 88 / 98 4/24/2023 Murfreesboro 3031 Medical Center Pkwy Dunkin' 100 3/14/2023 Murfreesboro 1639 New Salem Rd Dunkin' 92 / 97 3/30/2023 Murfreesboro 833 Memorial Blvd Dunkin' 90 / 100 1/9/2023 Murfreesboro 3250-A Memorial Blvd Dunkin' 87 / 97 3/21/2023 La Vergne 5285 Murfreesboro Rd Dunkin' 94 4/14/2023 Smyrna 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Dunkin' 99 3/16/2023 Smyrna 561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Dunkin' 100 1/31/2023 Murfreesboro 5619 Franklin Rd Joe and Dough Cafe 83 / 98 1/19/2023 Murfreesboro 1220 E Northfield Blvd Suite B & C Kirby's Mini Donuts 100 1/31/2023 Murfreesboro Food Truck Krispy Kreme 99 4/27/2023 Murfreesboro 2231 Medical Center Pkwy M & E's Donut Palace Smyrna 17 S Lowry St Project Donuts 100 3/8/2023 Murfreesboro 2898 S Church St A

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.