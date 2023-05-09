Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023

These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023.
|Place
|Score / Follow Up
|Date
|City
|Address
|Donut Country
|99
|3/29/2022
|Murfreesboro
|1311 Memorial Blvd
|Donut Country
|100
|1/27/2023
|Murfreesboro
|1691 Middle Tn Blvd
|Donut Palace
|99
|2/1/2023
|Murfreesboro
|1623 NW Broad St.
|Dunkin'
|99
|3/24/2023
|Murfreesboro
|2943 S. Church St.
|Dunkin'
|93 / 98
|2/22/2023
|Murfreesboro
|3028 Rutherford blvd
|Dunkin'
|88 / 98
|4/24/2023
|Murfreesboro
|3031 Medical Center Pkwy
|Dunkin'
|100
|3/14/2023
|Murfreesboro
|1639 New Salem Rd
|Dunkin'
|92 / 97
|3/30/2023
|Murfreesboro
|833 Memorial Blvd
|Dunkin'
|90 / 100
|1/9/2023
|Murfreesboro
|3250-A Memorial Blvd
|Dunkin'
|87 / 97
|3/21/2023
|La Vergne
|5285 Murfreesboro Rd
|Dunkin'
|94
|4/14/2023
|Smyrna
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way
|Dunkin'
|99
|3/16/2023
|Smyrna
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W
|Dunkin'
|100
|1/31/2023
|Murfreesboro
|5619 Franklin Rd
|Joe and Dough Cafe
|83 / 98
|1/19/2023
|Murfreesboro
|1220 E Northfield Blvd Suite B & C
|Kirby's Mini Donuts
|100
|1/31/2023
|Murfreesboro
|Food Truck
|Krispy Kreme
|99
|4/27/2023
|Murfreesboro
|2231 Medical Center Pkwy
|M & E's Donut Palace
|Smyrna
|17 S Lowry St
|Project Donuts
|100
|3/8/2023
|Murfreesboro
|2898 S Church St A
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.