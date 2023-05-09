Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023.

PlaceScore / Follow UpDateCityAddress
Donut Country993/29/2022Murfreesboro1311 Memorial Blvd
Donut Country1001/27/2023Murfreesboro1691 Middle Tn Blvd
Donut Palace992/1/2023Murfreesboro1623 NW Broad St.
Dunkin'993/24/2023Murfreesboro2943 S. Church St.
Dunkin'93 / 982/22/2023Murfreesboro3028 Rutherford blvd
Dunkin'88 / 984/24/2023Murfreesboro3031 Medical Center Pkwy
Dunkin'1003/14/2023Murfreesboro1639 New Salem Rd
Dunkin'92 / 973/30/2023Murfreesboro833 Memorial Blvd
Dunkin'90 / 1001/9/2023Murfreesboro3250-A Memorial Blvd
Dunkin'87 / 973/21/2023La Vergne5285 Murfreesboro Rd
Dunkin'944/14/2023Smyrna1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way
Dunkin'993/16/2023Smyrna561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W
Dunkin'1001/31/2023Murfreesboro5619 Franklin Rd
Joe and Dough Cafe83 / 981/19/2023Murfreesboro1220 E Northfield Blvd Suite B & C
Kirby's Mini Donuts1001/31/2023MurfreesboroFood Truck
Krispy Kreme994/27/2023Murfreesboro2231 Medical Center Pkwy
M & E's Donut PalaceSmyrna17 S Lowry St
Project Donuts1003/8/2023Murfreesboro2898 S Church St A

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

