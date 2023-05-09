Credit Cards, Cash Stolen from Car at Old Fort Park

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole credit cars from a man’s van at Old Fort Park in April.

A man told police he playing tennis at Old Fort Park when he was notified by his credit card company that his cards were used at Lowe’s and Target in Smyrna last month.

The victim went to his van and noticed someone had stolen his credit cards from his wallet and some cash. The thief charged thousands of dollars at the two businesses.

Detectives are trying to track down the people responsible.

If you know the persons of interest in the photos, please give Detective Aaron Gonzalez a call at 629-201-5638.