Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 11, 2023.
Two players, one in Nashville and one in Clinton, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the Nashville player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000. Read More.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.
4Ascension Saint Thomas Board Announces New Roles for Prominent Business Executives and Community Leaders
Ascension Saint Thomas is pleased to announce that two distinguished members of its board of directors, both influential Nashville business executives, will assume pivotal roles on the health system’s board. Bob Higgins, President and Chief Executive Officer for Barge Design Solutions, Inc., will become Board Finance Committee Chair and Treasurer. Read more.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. Read More.