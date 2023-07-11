Ascension Saint Thomas Board Announces New Roles for Prominent Business Executives and Community Leaders

Ascension Saint Thomas is pleased to announce that two distinguished members of its board of directors, both influential Nashville business executives, will assume pivotal roles on the health system’s board. Bob Higgins, President and Chief Executive Officer for Barge Design Solutions, Inc., will become Board Finance Committee Chair and Treasurer. Wanda Lyle, interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Nonprofit Management, will become Board Vice Chair. Bob and Wanda will also serve as members of the Board Executive Committee.

The board also extends a warm welcome to Aimee DeCamillo, Global Head of Retirement for Manulife Investment Management, who has served for several years on the Ascension Saint Thomas Physician Contracts Committee. Together, these community leaders embody excellence, dedication, and a shared commitment to advancing Ascension Saint Thomas’s mission.

“We are excited to welcome a new board member and recognize the exceptional contributions of two longtime board members taking on new roles,” said Tony Heard, chair, Ascension Saint Thomas Board of Directors. “Their business experience and commitment to serving the community will strengthen our board’s leadership, ensuring the continued success of our organization throughout Middle Tennessee.”

“As a not-for-profit, faith-based health system serving as a regional destination, we are strengthened by business and civic leaders committed to making a positive impact,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “I would like to congratulate Bob Higgins and Wanda Lyle on their new roles and welcome Aimee DeCamillo as our newest Board member. Bob, Wanda, and Aimee join a group of forward-thinking and civic-minded leaders committed to advancing healthcare in our community. Their commitment to serving on the board and bringing their level of enterprise to our system will make a difference.”