Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On July 3, 2023, two fraudulent cashier’s checks were used to purchase a 2016 Porsche Macan SUV and a 2016 Range Rover Sport from Absolute Auto on SE Broad St.

The person of interest came to the business in an Uber and was with a female and male.

If you can assist with this case, contact Det. Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512.