Board of Trustees Approves Budget Increase For Neyland Stadium Renovations

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees on Friday approved Tennessee Athletics’ request to increase the budget for phase 1 of the historic Neyland Stadium renovation project by $49 million to $337 million.

The project aligns with Tennessee Athletics’ stated goals of modernizing the fan and visitor experience through enhanced amenities and diversified seating options, improving fan safety and security and aligning stadium features and aesthetics with campus architectural standards.

Last fall, guests at Neyland Stadium observed a totally new state-of-the-art videoboard in the stadium’s north upper deck, enhanced video components in the existing south videoboard and the introduction of two new premium amenities in the lower-west club and upper-north social deck.

Future updates feature necessary upgrades to the south side and perimeter of the stadium, including the widening of concourses, construction of expanded gates and entryways and additional restrooms and concessions areas. The delivery of this component will dramatically improve fan comfort and safety, reduce wait times and allow for more food and beverage offerings.

As previously announced, the project will include new deliverables each football season through the fall of 2026.

Fall 2023

Removal of South Stadium Hall with structural strengthening of the stadium’s south end

Partially completed Wi-Fi capabilities

Brick cladding around in-bowl vomitories

New restrooms under the Gate 10 ramp

Fall 2024

Full stadium-wide Wi-Fi connectivity

Stadium kitchen, commissary and loading dock

New southeast elevators vertically connecting all concourses

New Gate 4 entry plaza

Brick cladding around in-bowl vomitories (phase 2)

Renovations and upgrades complete for all stadium skyboxes (see updated renderings below)

Initial construction for the westside Founders Suites New restrooms and concessions on north concourse two

Fall 2025

Expanded south concourse 1 (increased restrooms, enhanced concessions, wider concourse)

Completed Founders Suites

Tee Martin Drive to shift south of the Gate 10 ramp

Fall 2026

Completion of entry plazas

Source: UT Sports

