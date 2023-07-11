VIDEO: Footage Shows Alleged KKK Flyers Being Placed in Columbia, TN

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9th, an individual was seen posting at least four flyers containing biased-based rhetoric in and around the City of Columbia.

According to a release from the Christians Standing Together Against Hatred, the flyers were reportedly Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers, WSMV reports. The letters were left at the following churches:

Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

Bethel Chapel AME Church

Faith United Missionary Baptist Church

The Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from the community with the identification of these suspects, who will face criminal charges in relation to this incident.

Please contact the Columbia Police Department (931-388-2727) with any information concerning the identity of the suspect(s) and /or any additional fliers that may have not been reported.

CPD will inform the community via Facebook with any updates concerning this matter.