TN Drivers Can Claim Up to $30 in Parking Discounts Following Metropolis Settlement

A statewide agreement reached earlier this year is now bringing new parking perks to Tennessee drivers, months after a major consumer protection case wrapped up.

In January 2026, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a settlement with Metropolis Technologies, Inc. following a years-long investigation into the company’s business practices. The agreement required Metropolis to pay $8.75 million, covering consumer refunds, legal costs, and a new parking benefits program. The investigation began after the Attorney General’s Office received more than 100 complaints, which later grew to over 300. Consumers reported unclear pricing, misleading signage, unexpected fees, and difficulty obtaining refunds. Officials said the company also sent notices that appeared similar to government-issued bills, adding to confusion.

As part of the settlement, Metropolis agreed to overhaul its practices, including clearer signage, accurate pricing, a 15-minute grace period at certain locations, and automatic refunds when system errors occur. The company must also avoid suggesting any affiliation with government agencies and improve communication with customers.

Now, one part of that agreement is taking effect. As of April 2, eligible drivers can receive discounted parking through a new statewide program.

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Metropolis says Tennessee residents with in-state license plates who sign up for a free membership can receive up to $15 off two parking visits at participating locations. The offer is available while funding lasts and is part of a $2.25 million allocation included in the settlement. The program is open to drivers who have a registered account with a confirmed email and payment method. Rental vehicles are not eligible, and the discounts will expire once the funding is fully used.

The rollout marks a visible step in the settlement’s implementation, aimed at both compensating consumers and improving transparency moving forward.

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