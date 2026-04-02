Music City Loop Project Advances As Tunneling Begins In Nashville

The Boring Company published its April 1 bimonthly update on the Music City Loop project, reporting that tunneling is now officially underway in Nashville.

The update’s primary focus was the tunneling process itself. The first four weeks of operation are considered a “launch phase,” during which the Prufrock-MB1 tunneling machine is tested, calibrated, and advanced far enough underground to connect its five trailing support gantries — platforms that carry water, hydraulics, ventilation, conveyor belt, power, and navigation systems. With all gantries connected, the machine runs approximately 150 feet in total length. Excavation is driven by a rotating cutterhead equipped with disc cutters that fracture and grind rock while water is applied to reduce heat and control dust. Hydraulic grippers brace against the tunnel walls while thrust cylinders push the cutterhead forward, and broken rock is carried out via conveyor belt into a muck pit on the surface.

A second machine, Prufrock-MB2, is currently under production in Bastrop, Texas, incorporating lessons learned from MB1’s launch. It is expected to ship to Nashville in early April to excavate a parallel alignment.

On the permitting side, the project requires 45 total permits and approvals, 37 of which were needed before tunneling could begin. All 37 have been obtained. Key among them are the TDOT Tunnel Permit and Lease Agreement— finalized after roughly a seven-month technical review — as well as unanimous approval votes from both the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and the Music City Convention Center Authority. The remaining eight permits relate to additional launch sites for the Broadway and Airport alignments.

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The company also reported that it has hosted over 100 site visitors since tunneling began, engaged with more than 200 community organizations, participated in over 100 volunteer events, and responded to more than 150 public inquiries.

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