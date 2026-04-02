4/2/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 83.5, Winds to 17.8 mph, Evening Cools to 73

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 82.4°F. Winds are notable at 15.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Throughout today, temperatures peaked at 83.5°F with a low of 64.8°F early this morning. Winds reached up to 17.8 mph under persistently overcast skies. The chance of rain remained minimal at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to become partly cloudy with the temperature lowering to about 73.2°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maxing out around 14 mph. The precipitation chance continues to stay minimal at about 1%.
Residents should enjoy a dry evening with mild temperatures and lighter winds as they conclude their day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|62°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|30°F
|Partly cloudy
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