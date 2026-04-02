4/2/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 83.5, Winds to 17.8 mph, Evening Cools to 73

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 82.4°F. Winds are notable at 15.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at 83.5°F with a low of 64.8°F early this morning. Winds reached up to 17.8 mph under persistently overcast skies. The chance of rain remained minimal at 1%, with no precipitation occurring.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to become partly cloudy with the temperature lowering to about 73.2°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maxing out around 14 mph. The precipitation chance continues to stay minimal at about 1%.

Residents should enjoy a dry evening with mild temperatures and lighter winds as they conclude their day.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 65°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 83°F 65°F Overcast Friday 83°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 62°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 37°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 30°F Partly cloudy

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