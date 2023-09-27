Titans Promote OL Justin Murray to Active Roster

NASHVILLE – The Titans made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, including promoting offensive lineman Justin Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.

Also on Tuesday, the Titans placed running back Julius Chestnut and safety Mike Brown on Injured Reserve. Both Chestnut and Brown were injured in Sunday’s game at Cleveland.

The Titans have also added receiver Shi Smith to the practice squad, while bringing linebacker Otis Reese IV back to the team’s practice squad.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Murray initially joined the Titans back in August, and he was active for games against the Saints and Browns this season as a gameday elevation. Murray entered the NFL with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In addition to the Broncos, Murray has also spent time with the Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals, Cardinals, Bills and Raiders. Murray was released by the Raiders on August 1 after spending the offseason with the team.

Murray spent his longest stretch with the Cardinals, from 2019-2021, when played in 30 games, with 20 starts.

Murray, who played in college at Cincinnati, has worked at guard and tackle in his career.

Smith, who played in college at South Carolina, played with the Panthers in 2021-2022. In 23 career games, he has 28 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns, and he also has experience as a returner. Smith caught 22 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Reese, who made the team out of training camp, was released from the active roster over the weekend.

The Titans return to action on Sunday against the Bengals at Nissan Stadium.

