Dr. Kay Martin named RCS Deputy Director

Dr. Kay Martin will serve as deputy director of Rutherford County Schools, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced Wednesday.

With more than 50,000 students and 50 schools, the school district is the fourth largest in Tennessee. As deputy, Dr. Martin will support the director in a variety of daily managerial functions.

“Dr. Martin has an exceptional track record as a school and district leader,” Director Sullivan said. “I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to put our students, staff, schools, parents, and community as our top priorities.”

Martin most recently served as the secondary coordinator for RCS. She has administrative experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels in Rutherford County. Her school level administrative experience includes leading Walter Hill Elementary School, serving as an assistant principal at LaVergne Middle School, and also as assistant principal at Central Magnet School.

“First of all, I would like to thank Dr. Sullivan and the board members for this opportunity,” Martin said. “I am humbled and honored by their confidence in me. I look forward to embarking on this new role and working with them to continue the legacy of ensuring success and opportunities for Rutherford County students, teachers, and administrators.”

In 2020, Martin was selected as the Tennessee Department of Education Supervisor of the Year for her leadership and impact. Martin has worked with school and district leadership in her capacity as a district level leader and has served on the RCS Board Policy Committee for several years.

She is a graduate of Oakland High School and holds degrees from Middle Tennessee State University and Lipscomb University.

“Rutherford County Schools has a tradition and reputation rich in academic excellence, providing students with endless extracurricular opportunities, and in preparing students for success beyond their K-12 journey,” Martin said. “It is exciting to be part of a district and community that places such a huge priority on its children.”

Martin added: “Rutherford County has always been my home. It is my hope that I can use the role of deputy director to serve and pour back into the community that has been so good to me at an even greater capacity.”