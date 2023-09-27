MTSU Softball Opens Fall Season with Volunteer State

September 26, 2023 – The Middle Tennessee Softball team opens its fall season with Volunteer State Community College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s game is the start of a seven-game fall slate for the Blue Raiders that features five home games before traveling to Starkville, Mississippi for a doubleheader with Pearl River and Mississippi State.

The Blue Raiders are coming off a record breaking 2023 season in which they posted a 42-20 record, a Conference USA Championship and an appearance in the Tuscaloosa Regional Finals. The 42 wins were the most in program history.

This year’s team returns three All-CUSA selections from the 2023 season in Julia Garcia, Amaya Harris and Shelby Echols and All-CUSA Freshman Team selection Ansley Blevins. MTSU also welcomes four newcomers including two freshmen, Mary Owens and Jesyne Espinal, and two transfers, Mary Martinez (LA Tech) and Ava Brooks (Walters State CC).

Jeff Breeden returns for his 12th season as head coach for the Blue Raiders. Breeden welcomes two new coaches to his staff this season, Bryce Brentz and Gretchen Mead. Brentz is a member of the Blue Raider Hall of Fame class of 2020 for helping lead the baseball team to a school record 44 wins in 2009. Mead joins the staff after playing five years under Breeden from 2019-2023 where she led the team to a Conference USA Championship last season.

Vol State is coming off an impressive season with a 37-14 record and 22 conference wins.

Up Next

The fall season continues this Friday at home against Lipscomb at 6 p.m.

View the complete schedule here.

