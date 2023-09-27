Open Burning Banned in Rutherford Co. Due to Lack of Rainfall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (September 27, 2022) – The fire marshals for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MRFD) and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) have issued a mandatory open burning ban for the city limits of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County because of a prolonged period without rainfall. The joint burn ban is effective immediately until conditions improve.

“The lack of rain makes conditions favorable for rapidly spreading fires and the potential for causing significant damage,” said MFRD Fire Marshal Brian Lowe. “We will be keeping a close eye on the conditions during this time of drought.”

Both agencies determined the ban would be placed within both jurisdictions until there is a substantial amount of rain.

“Open burning conducted in these dry conditions can lead to significant property damage, personal injury or worse, “said RCFR Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “We join MFRD in the implementation of this burn ban for the safety of the community.”

The types of fires prohibited during the outdoor open burning ban include:

·Brush and leaves

·Fields/grassland

·Campfires/cooking fires

·Burn barrels

·Household waste

·All other open burning

“No burn permits will be issued in the city limits of Murfreesboro until the ban has been lifted,” Lowe said.

For questions or concerns, city residents can contact the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-893-1422, and county residents can contact Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department at 615-907-3600.