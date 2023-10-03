Three Teens Arrested For Recent Motor Vehicle Thefts In East Nashville

October 2, 2023 – Three teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, are now in custody after being identified as the suspects in the string of recent motor vehicle thefts in East Nashville.

The group stole and broke into multiple cars, mainly from the Lenore Street area, the week of September 11.

Two teens were arrested this afternoon at a home on Bonnamere Drive. The 17-year-old was taken into custody by LaVergne Police.

They have all been charged in juvenile court with four counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of gun theft. The 17-year-old was also charged with felony vandalism. Additional charges are anticipated.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department