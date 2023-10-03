Nashville SC Clinches Fourth Consecutive Playoffs Berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 30, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club clinched its fourth consecutive berth in club history following tonight’s scoreless draw with Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 2-2 draw with D.C. United.

Nashville SC becomes just the third club in MLS history to participate in the MLS Playoffs in its first four years of existence, joining Chicago Fire FC and the Sounders.

The Boys in Gold will return home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT to host Orlando City SC as the club looks to advance in the Eastern Conference standings with the goal of hosting a playoff home match. Tickets for Wednesday’s match can be purchased at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

