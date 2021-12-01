SMYRNA, Tennessee— Three men are in custody after two separate carjackings in Smyrna.

On November 30, 2021, 11:20am, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hazelwood Drive in response to a carjacking. Three individuals surrounded the victim’s vehicle while he was looking in the trunk; at least one was brandishing a firearm. The individuals entered the vehicle, a red 2012 Infiniti G37, and fled the area.

At 11:33am, SPD personnel were dispatched to the 1800 block of Almaville Road in response to another carjacking. The same individuals again surrounded a vehicle with at least one brandishing a firearm. They entered the vehicle, a silver 2019 Infiniti QX50, and fled the area.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were all involved in the search for these individuals.

Christian Cooke was apprehended by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office; Cameron Nash and Artavius Lee were apprehended by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. All three have been charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of theft. Christian Cook and Cameron Nash have both been booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Artavius Lee was apprehended in Henderson County and transported to Henderson County Jail where he faces additional charges of driving without a license, evading arrest, and possession of schedule 6 drugs; he is being held on a $5,000 bond and is on hold for SPD.