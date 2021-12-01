The Pancake Pantry, the iconic Nashville restaurant famous for its scratch-made pancakes and friendly service, will open its newest location in downtown Nashville on Monday, December 13.

Located at Third and Molloy in the Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville, The Pancake Pantry’s downtown location will be open for breakfast and lunch daily, 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“The Pancake Pantry is a Nashville icon,” said Chip Bradley, Managing Partner of The Pancake Pantry. “For so many people—residents and tourists alike—The Pancake Pantry is a must-visit location. We’re thrilled to make our famous scratch-made pancakes and the friendliest service in town available to more people.”

As part of its commitment to the Nashville community, The Pancake Pantry has chosen to partner with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub, which seeks to meet the educational, social, health and cultural needs of the Middle Tennessee community through grants and partnerships with local charity organizations. Special “Nashville Predator” pancakes will be available to purchase between January 1 and February 28, 2022, at both Nashville locations. For each order sold, The Pancake Pantry will make a monetary donation to the Preds Foundation.

The new SoBro location will offer menu favorites made famous at the original Hillsboro Village eatery, now celebrating its 60th anniversary, as well as new additions, such as bloody marys and mimosas. The 4,200-square foot restaurant features 114 seats inside and 28 on an outdoor patio. The Pancake Pantry’s downtown location will also offer catering, and the space can also be booked for private evening events.

The Pancake Pantry is currently hiring talented team members to staff the new location. Learn more ThePancakePantry.com and click on the “Connect” tab.

About The Pancake Pantry

The Pancake Pantry, founded in 1961, is a Nashville tradition. Known for its 23 varieties of scratch-made pancakes, The Pancake Pantry offers the best food and the friendliest service from two Nashville locations: the original in Hillsboro Village and a downtown location at the Hyatt Centric. Batters and syrups, crafted from secret recipes, are made fresh daily. A perennial favorite on the Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville and the Tennessean’s Best of Music City lists, The Pancake Pantry boasts a large variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Learn more atThePancakePantry.com.