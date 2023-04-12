Three Accused of Stealing Nearly $8K in Gift Cards, Groceries from Murfreesboro Walmart

Murfreesboro Detectives are attempting to identify three persons of interest in a theft case at Walmart.

On March 31, 2023, two men and a woman purchased 28 gift cards valued at $200 each, received $1,400 cash back, and purchased $540 in food and clothing items, totaling $7,540. The form of payment was a debit card without an electronic strip on the back.

The cashier was allegedly instructed by one of the people on how to use an alternate method of running the card as payment.

If you can identify these three people, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.