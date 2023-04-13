Local Oliver Steele Makes the Top 24 on American Idol

Mount Juliet resident, Oliver Steele has moved on to the top 24 in American Idol.

Steele received his golden ticket for Hollywood Week after an emotional audition where he brought his dad, Toby, out to watch him perform Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.”

Steele’s most recent performance on the show was “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” which earned him a spot in the top 24.

Katy Perry said to Steele in telling him was part of the top 24, “You’ve looked up to people your whole life. I don’t think you should look up anymore, I don’t think you need to, you are your own hero. Welcome to the top 24.”

American Idol returns on Sunday, April 16th.

Below are the top 24 contestants.

Colin Stough

Dawson Wayne

Elise Kristine

Elijah McCormick

Emma Busse

Hannah Nicolaisen

Haven Madison

Iam Tongi

Kaeyra

Lucy Love

Malik Heard

Mariah Faith

Marybeth Byrd

Matt Wilson

Megan Danielle

Michael Williams

Nailyah Serenity

Nutsa

Oliver Steele

Olivia Soli

PJAE

Tyson Venegas

Warren Peay

Wé Ani

Zachariah Smith