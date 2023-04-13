Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival Takes Place this Weekend

Celebrating spring and Japanese culture, the free Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, April 15th from 9:30 am until 5 pm at Public Square in downtown Nashville. Throughout the day there will be performances, a Cosplay contest at 9:30 am and vendors and food options to enjoy.

Here’s what you need to know for the festival.

Parking

Find ​​$15 all day parking is available in the Public Square/Metro Courthouse Garage at

​101 James Robertson Parkway.This garage is underground, directly beneath Public Square Park, ​and is part of the Historic Metro Courthouse complex. ​There are two entrances and exits – from James Robertson Parkway and from Gay Street.

Performances

Vendors and Food Options

Artist Avenue/Vendors

​BaniaiKitsune

Bends & Folds

BridgeWorks Studios INK.

Closet Floof: By Pan and Evie​

Cool Earrings Bro

​Creatorvurei Illustrations

Crows Like Candy

House of the Purple Butterfly​

Iris+Gem

​Kofuku Art Studio

KVong Art

Lula cosplay

Maricolle

Neko Royale

​PearlSandSea Jewelry

Southern Ivy Art

STEAMPUNK SHIRIX

The Candlery, LLC

The Emerald Dragon

This One Character

Viz K Japan

Arts & Culture

API Middle Tennessee

Austin Peay State University

Cheekwood

Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville

DIY ORIGAMI

​Lecture Series presented by The Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville

​MTJS

Nashville Shodo Club

Tennessee Language Center

Tsuru-Hendersonville Friendship Committee

Ginza Marketplace

Aroma Temple

BeeKissed Caramels

Breezy Brigade

​CarasCrocheting

​CEMENT6

CLSouthernCreations​​

Fuzzy Dragon

Geeky Bits

Glitter Critter Studios

Granny Kim’s Breads & Things ​

I Go Tokyo

Jadeiva

Japan Miscellaneous

​Kazha

​Making Cherry Blossoms with Vanderbilt’s Child Studies Group​

MNPD Office of Community Outreach & Partnerships

Mohao Boutique

My Cluck Hut

Mylk​

Pet Musings

Sol Kendamas

Super Happy Noodle

Tennessee Lolitas

Tina Waller Designs and Takasu Design

unroll the scroll

Weenie Wraps

J-Funland

Taste of Japan

2 Nerds and a Dog

AkaiCon 2023

Bat’s Baths

Chik N Wiz

Draconite Dreams

DreamyJelly

Heroes of Lotusnight

Holic Mode

Holy Cow Anime

House of Anime

Kawaii Komono

​Kawaii Neko Co

Kelly Rich Books

​Kimono USA​​

​Martial Arts Pavilion

​Mimosa Studio

Moon Shine Suds​

MTAC

Nashville Tree Foundation

Nick’s Bead Art

North Nashville Arts Coalition​

Otaku Dezign

Party Animals

Sister Cities of Nashville

​​Sugar N Spice Delights

​The Catio Cat Lounge

​Toshigawa Universe

Twin Modo

Food Vendors

APRIL’S KITCHEN

Asian Culture Center of TN

BLACK DYNASTY RAMEN

Boba anri

Jnews/Sazannews J-café

Kettle Pop Shoppe

Kisser

Lao Baptist Church

Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices

Logan’s Snack Shack

Love4Boba

Love Boba

Mac’s Kettle Corn, LLC

Mason’s Hotdogs

​mijo gordito

Nashville Japanese Christian Church

Rice Rice Baby

West Iris

Taste of Japan Food Trailers and Trucks ​

Banh Mi & Roll Factory

Barbours lemonade

Bean Loft Coffee Company

​Bubble Pop Tea

Bubbled Up

​Califarmia Food Truck

Changkham streetfood fusion

Changnoi Thai Lao food truck

Franklin’s Fruit Tea

Hibachi Jr.

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers

Momma Joy’s Hot Chicken + More

​Riptide Acai

Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream

​Steaming Goat Food Truck & Catering

The Tennessee Cobbler Co.

Whisk and the Whimsy

​Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop