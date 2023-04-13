Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival Takes Place this Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
14
credit-Canva

Celebrating spring and Japanese culture, the free Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, April 15th from 9:30 am until 5 pm at Public Square in downtown Nashville. Throughout the day there will be performances, a Cosplay contest at 9:30 am and vendors and food options to enjoy.

Here’s what you need to know for the festival.

Parking

Find ​​$15 all day parking is available in the Public Square/Metro Courthouse Garage at
​101 James Robertson Parkway.This garage is underground, directly beneath Public Square Park, ​and is part of the Historic Metro Courthouse complex. ​There are two entrances and exits – from James Robertson Parkway and from Gay Street.

Performances 

Nashvillle Cherry Blossom

Vendors and Food Options

Artist Avenue/Vendors
​BaniaiKitsune
Bends & Folds
BridgeWorks Studios INK.
Closet Floof: By Pan and Evie​
Cool Earrings Bro
​Creatorvurei Illustrations
Crows Like Candy
House of the Purple Butterfly​
Iris+Gem
​Kofuku Art Studio
KVong Art
Lula cosplay
Maricolle
Neko Royale
​PearlSandSea Jewelry
Southern Ivy Art
STEAMPUNK SHIRIX
The Candlery, LLC
The Emerald Dragon
This One Character
Viz K Japan
Arts & Culture
API Middle Tennessee
Austin Peay State University
Cheekwood
Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville
DIY ORIGAMI
​Lecture Series presented by The Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville
​MTJS
Nashville Shodo Club
Tennessee Language Center
Tsuru-Hendersonville Friendship Committee
Ginza Marketplace
Aroma Temple
BeeKissed Caramels
Breezy Brigade
​CarasCrocheting
​CEMENT6
CLSouthernCreations​​
Fuzzy Dragon
Geeky Bits
Glitter Critter Studios
Granny Kim’s Breads & Things ​
I Go Tokyo
Jadeiva
Japan Miscellaneous
​Kazha
​Making Cherry Blossoms with Vanderbilt’s Child Studies Group​
MNPD Office of Community Outreach & Partnerships
Mohao Boutique
My Cluck Hut
Mylk​
Pet Musings
Sol Kendamas
Super Happy Noodle
Tennessee Lolitas
Tina Waller Designs and Takasu Design
unroll the scroll
Weenie Wraps
J-Funland
Taste of Japan
2 Nerds and a Dog
AkaiCon 2023
Bat’s Baths
Chik N Wiz
Draconite Dreams
DreamyJelly
Heroes of Lotusnight
Holic Mode
Holy Cow Anime
House of Anime
Kawaii Komono
​Kawaii Neko Co
Kelly Rich Books
​Kimono USA​​
​Martial Arts Pavilion
​Mimosa Studio
Moon Shine Suds​
MTAC
Nashville Tree Foundation
Nick’s Bead Art
North Nashville Arts Coalition​
Otaku Dezign
Party Animals
Sister Cities of Nashville
​​Sugar N Spice Delights
​The Catio Cat Lounge
​Toshigawa Universe
Twin Modo

Food Vendors 
APRIL’S KITCHEN
Asian Culture Center of TN
BLACK DYNASTY RAMEN
Boba anri
Jnews/Sazannews J-café
Kettle Pop Shoppe
Kisser
Lao Baptist Church
Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices
Logan’s Snack Shack
Love4Boba
Love Boba
Mac’s Kettle Corn, LLC
Mason’s Hotdogs
​mijo gordito
Nashville Japanese Christian Church
Rice Rice Baby
West Iris

Taste of Japan Food Trailers and Trucks ​
Banh Mi & Roll Factory
Barbours lemonade
Bean Loft Coffee Company
​Bubble Pop Tea
Bubbled Up
​Califarmia Food Truck
Changkham streetfood fusion
Changnoi Thai Lao food truck
Franklin’s Fruit Tea
Hibachi Jr.
Hoss’ Loaded Burgers
Momma Joy’s Hot Chicken + More
​Riptide Acai
Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream
​Steaming Goat Food Truck & Catering
The Tennessee Cobbler Co.
Whisk and the Whimsy
​Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop

