Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival Takes Place this Weekend

Celebrating spring and Japanese culture, the free Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival will return on Saturday, April 15th from 9:30 am until 5 pm at Public Square in downtown Nashville. Throughout the day there will be performances, a Cosplay contest at 9:30 am and vendors and food options to enjoy.
Here’s what you need to know for the festival.
Parking
Find $15 all day parking is available in the Public Square/Metro Courthouse Garage at
101 James Robertson Parkway.This garage is underground, directly beneath Public Square Park, and is part of the Historic Metro Courthouse complex. There are two entrances and exits – from James Robertson Parkway and from Gay Street.
Performances
Vendors and Food Options
Artist Avenue/Vendors
BaniaiKitsune
Bends & Folds
BridgeWorks Studios INK.
Closet Floof: By Pan and Evie
Cool Earrings Bro
Creatorvurei Illustrations
Crows Like Candy
House of the Purple Butterfly
Iris+Gem
Kofuku Art Studio
KVong Art
Lula cosplay
Maricolle
Neko Royale
PearlSandSea Jewelry
Southern Ivy Art
STEAMPUNK SHIRIX
The Candlery, LLC
The Emerald Dragon
This One Character
Viz K Japan
Arts & Culture
API Middle Tennessee
Austin Peay State University
Cheekwood
Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville
DIY ORIGAMI
Lecture Series presented by The Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville
MTJS
Nashville Shodo Club
Tennessee Language Center
Tsuru-Hendersonville Friendship Committee
Ginza Marketplace
Aroma Temple
BeeKissed Caramels
Breezy Brigade
CarasCrocheting
CEMENT6
CLSouthernCreations
Fuzzy Dragon
Geeky Bits
Glitter Critter Studios
Granny Kim’s Breads & Things
I Go Tokyo
Jadeiva
Japan Miscellaneous
Kazha
Making Cherry Blossoms with Vanderbilt’s Child Studies Group
MNPD Office of Community Outreach & Partnerships
Mohao Boutique
My Cluck Hut
Mylk
Pet Musings
Sol Kendamas
Super Happy Noodle
Tennessee Lolitas
Tina Waller Designs and Takasu Design
unroll the scroll
Weenie Wraps
J-Funland
Taste of Japan
2 Nerds and a Dog
AkaiCon 2023
Bat’s Baths
Chik N Wiz
Draconite Dreams
DreamyJelly
Heroes of Lotusnight
Holic Mode
Holy Cow Anime
House of Anime
Kawaii Komono
Kawaii Neko Co
Kelly Rich Books
Kimono USA
Martial Arts Pavilion
Mimosa Studio
Moon Shine Suds
MTAC
Nashville Tree Foundation
Nick’s Bead Art
North Nashville Arts Coalition
Otaku Dezign
Party Animals
Sister Cities of Nashville
Sugar N Spice Delights
The Catio Cat Lounge
Toshigawa Universe
Twin Modo
Food Vendors
APRIL’S KITCHEN
Asian Culture Center of TN
BLACK DYNASTY RAMEN
Boba anri
Jnews/Sazannews J-café
Kettle Pop Shoppe
Kisser
Lao Baptist Church
Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices
Logan’s Snack Shack
Love4Boba
Love Boba
Mac’s Kettle Corn, LLC
Mason’s Hotdogs
mijo gordito
Nashville Japanese Christian Church
Rice Rice Baby
West Iris
Taste of Japan Food Trailers and Trucks
Banh Mi & Roll Factory
Barbours lemonade
Bean Loft Coffee Company
Bubble Pop Tea
Bubbled Up
Califarmia Food Truck
Changkham streetfood fusion
Changnoi Thai Lao food truck
Franklin’s Fruit Tea
Hibachi Jr.
Hoss’ Loaded Burgers
Momma Joy’s Hot Chicken + More
Riptide Acai
Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream
Steaming Goat Food Truck & Catering
The Tennessee Cobbler Co.
Whisk and the Whimsy
Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop