Third Suspect Arrested in Rushwood Drive Shooting Incident

A third person has been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Murfreesboro.

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Rodneisha Patton, 24, has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In addition, charges for 34-year-old LaSpecial Cantrell, 35-year-old Harvey Hayness have been upgraded from reckless endangerment to attempted first-degree murder. Cantrell is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

These charges come after officers were alerted to gunfire around 12:11 a.m. Tuesday after gunshot detection sensors activated near a home on Rushwood Drive. Investigators said three people were inside the residence when shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

Police said Cantrell, Haynes and Patton were allegedly inside a vehicle when shots were fired at the home during a drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe Cantrell’s boyfriend may have been the intended target. A preliminary investigation revealed Cantrell and her boyfriend had been involved in a verbal altercation on Sunday, according to police.

All three are being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Harvey’s bond was set at $120,000, Patton’s at $23,000, and Cantrell’s at $60,000. A hearing is scheduled for August 20 in General Sessions Court.

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