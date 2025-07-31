Thomas & Hutton Relocates Smyrna Tennesse

Thomas & Hutton (T&H), a leading provider of civil engineering, planning, surveying, and landscape architecture services, has officially relocated its Smyrna, Tennessee office to Murfreesboro. This move strengthens the firm’s growing footprint across Middle Tennessee and enhances support for clients throughout the region.

The Murfreesboro office, located at 262 Robert Rose Dr, Suite 102, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, joins T&H’s regional network under the leadership of its Nashville office, to deliver a full range of consulting and engineering services to public and private clients across the greater Nashville area and beyond.

“This relocation reinforces our commitment to growing in step with the communities we serve,” said Kevin Shoemake, PE, Vice President of Inland Civil/Site Development “We’re confident this move will help us continue attracting top talent and delivering exceptional results for the communities we serve across Tennessee and the Southeast.”

The new Murfreesboro office reflects T&H’s broader strategic growth plan and long-term investment in building regional capacity through people-first spaces and intentional expansion. With offices across the Southeast and nearly 80 years of service, Thomas & Hutton continues to deliver smart, integrated solutions that help communities thrive.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email