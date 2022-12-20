Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of December 19, 2022

The college basketball programs across the state of Tennessee will play one more game before the holiday break. Here you will see when and where to watch your favorite teams.

Tuesday, December 20

Brescia (5-4) @ TSU (7-5)

2 PM on ESPN+

Lipscomb (7-5) @ Louisville (2-9)

5 PM on ESPN+

Kentucky Christian (3-9) @ Tennessee Tech (3-9)

6 PM on ESPN+

Wednesday, December 21

Chattanooga (8-4) @ Georgia (8-3)

2 PM on ESPN+

Austin Peay (6-6) @ #6 Tennessee (9-2)

5 PM on ESPN+

Alabama (1-9) @ Memphis (9-3)

7 PM on ESPN+

ETSU (4-8) @ LSU (10-1)

7 PM on ESPN+

Murray State (7-4) @ MTSU (7-4)

6 PM on ESPN+

Thursday, December 22

Alabama A&M (4-7) @ Vanderbilt (5-6)

7 PM on ESPN+