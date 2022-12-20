OBITUARY: John Ray Pearson

John Ray Pearson, age 89, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

He was born in Springfield and a resident of Rutherford County.

Ray served in the United States Navy. He had a long career in Data Processing at IBM and State Farm Insurance. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and spending time with family. He never missed a ballgame or golf tournament that his grandson was involved in.

Ray was preceded by his parents, John and Bessie Summers Pearson; wife, Cecelia Coleman Pearson; daughter, Deborah Ann Pearson Millard; and brother, Larry Pearson.

Ray is survived by grandson, Jason Millard.

Graveside will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Elmwood Cemetery in Springfield, TN. Family will serve as pallbearers with military honors.

