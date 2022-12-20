OBITUARY: Grace Fern McFarland

Grace Fern McFarland, 83, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She was born September 12, 1939, in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Meek Bright.

Grace worked her way through college and eventually attained a Master of Education Degree. While working as a teacher and raising sons, she always found time to help and support her family and friends. She loved to cook and was known for her intricately crocheted gifts.

Grace met Monte McFarland at the Rochester Church of the Nazarene in Rochester, IN, where many family members attended. They were wed in the same church in 1975.

Grace was a loving soul who made lifelong friends wherever she went. She had a quick wit and an insatiable love of ice cream. She could be found gathered with friends playing Dominoes, Rummikub, Bingo, trying her hand at various crafts or attending worship service on Sundays.

In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband Monte, sisters Patricia and Carolyn, brothers Ralph Wilson, Robert, Emmitt, John Wesley, and William.

In addition to her sons Roy and Ronald Ragsdale, she is survived by her sister Ruth Brim, nephew Ralph Bright, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

There will be a family viewing from 10:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life open to the public at 2:00 p.m. at The Villages of Murfreesboro on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Flowers may be sent to Woodfin Funeral Chapel – 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

