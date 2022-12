J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 109 N. Maple Street, Suite B in Murfreesboro.

J. Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics is a one-stop aesthetic boutique for all your beauty needs, from the latest and greatest cosmetic injections to soothing facials that will leave you feeling refreshed and looking fabulous!

J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics

109 N. Maple Street, Suite B

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(931) 212-1689

Facebook