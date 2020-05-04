Suspect Purchases Phones from Smyrna Walmart with Stolen Personal Information

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance with a theft.

On April 23, 2020, a male suspect purchased phones at Walmart, located at 570 Enon Springs Road in Smyrna, using stolen personal information from two victims. Phones were purchased without using credit card or bank account information. The victims discovered the fraudulent use of their information when they received cell phone service bills in the mail.

The suspect left Walmart as a passenger in a black sedan. Please contact Detective Armstrong with any information about the suspect or this incident, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org

