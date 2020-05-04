Elaine Kirk, age 77, passed away April 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Charleston, SC, grew up in Augusta GA and was a resident of Rutherford county. Elaine was a member of First Baptist Church. Elaine coached volleyball and taught 29 years at Eagleville High School. She attended Auburn University and received her Masters at Middle Tennessee State University.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Earl H. Lindsey and Marjorie Ashurst Lindsey; brother Eddie Lindsey. She is survived by her husband, Larry Kirk; son, Brett Shackelford; daughter Stephanie (Corbett) Gibson; sister, Becky Masterson; and grandchildren, Gray Gibson, Harper Gibson and Tate Gibson.

Elaine was a loving wife, mother and ‘Nana’ to her three grandchildren. She loved sports, her lake house and the beach. She was a devoted Auburn Tiger and MTSU Blue Raider fan. She always had a smile, a kind word and a true love of life. She knew how to have fun and never met a stranger. She was loved by all that knew her. She will be eternally missed and forever in our hearts.

The family would like to thank Adams Place Rehabilitation Center, Caris Hospice and Family Staffing Solutions for their kindness and loving care.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jonathan Watson and John Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandandayers.com