6/21/26: Foggy Morning with 69; High 88, Low 67; Chance of Precip 6%; Tonight Clear with Low 79 and Light Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 69.3°F, with a light wind from the east at 5 mph. Visibility is reduced due to fog, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88.5°F, with low temperatures dipping to around 67.1°F tonight. Winds are expected to increase, reaching up to 12.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 6% throughout the day, with similar expectations for the evening, which will feature clear skies.

No significant weather alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 67°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 89°F 67°F Fog Monday 82°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 87°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 87°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Friday 89°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Saturday 90°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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