6/21/26: Foggy Morning with 69; High 88, Low 67; Chance of Precip 6%; Tonight Clear with Low 79 and Light Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 69.3°F, with a light wind from the east at 5 mph. Visibility is reduced due to fog, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88.5°F, with low temperatures dipping to around 67.1°F tonight. Winds are expected to increase, reaching up to 12.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 6% throughout the day, with similar expectations for the evening, which will feature clear skies.
No significant weather alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
67°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|89°F
|67°F
|Fog
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|87°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|87°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|89°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Saturday
|90°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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