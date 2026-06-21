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Home Weather 6/21/26: Foggy Morning with 69; High 88, Low 67; Chance of Precip...

6/21/26: Foggy Morning with 69; High 88, Low 67; Chance of Precip 6%; Tonight Clear with Low 79 and Light Winds

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 69.3°F, with a light wind from the east at 5 mph. Visibility is reduced due to fog, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 88.5°F, with low temperatures dipping to around 67.1°F tonight. Winds are expected to increase, reaching up to 12.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 6% throughout the day, with similar expectations for the evening, which will feature clear skies.

No significant weather alerts are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
67°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 89°F 67°F Fog
Monday 82°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 81°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 87°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 87°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 89°F 69°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Saturday 90°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

Next 24 Hours

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