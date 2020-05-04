Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and several volunteer fire departments from throughout the County responded to multiple storm related calls Sunday night.

Stations ran a combined number of 59 calls for lines and trees down, fire alarms, and even a water rescue according to RCFR Chief Larry Farley.

1 of 6

Between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m., RCFR, Eagleville Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiana Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a call for a large brush fire on Mt. Pleasant Road, but were never able to locate it. They were also called to Couchville Pike for an outdoor fire which turned out to be patio furniture and was extinguished prior to arrival. Almaville Volunteer Fire Department Avery Valley Drive for reports of a residential fire, but determined there was no fire upon arrival and investigation.

Christiana and Kittrell Volunteer Fire Departments responded to several calls for downed trees and power lines blocking roads. Kittrell cleared a large tree blocking Floraton Road, while Christiana responded to two downed power poles in the 3500 block of Armstrong Valley with the lines still energized.

RCFR was dispatched to Mona Boat Ramp around 6:00 p.m. for the report of eleven kayakers caught in the storm. Dispatchers were able to determine that five kayakers had made it to Mona Boat Ramp and six were still somewhere along the river. RCFR Water Rescue personnel launched two motor boats and located the kayakers. The kayakers were given a ride back to Mona Boat Ramp along with their kayaks, where they were met and assessed by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. No life threatening injuries were reported.

Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department responded to Arnold Road where a tree fell on power lines and pulled the energized lines down onto a house. Crews stood by for around 10 hours to make sure the two adults and four children inside were safe from hazard as Middle Tennessee Electric tended to the lines. While the incident was ongoing, another house just down the road experienced a similar situation. A tree fell across power lines and separated from the meter box on the house, causing sparks and minor damage. Lascassas called for Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department’s assistance.

Even Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department’s station was not spared from the high winds, reaching upwards of 80 or more miles per hour. The station, formerly a school building, received major roof damage. “The office and classroom area of the building were fine,” said RCFR Chief Larry Farley, “but the roof over the entire bay area blew off and landed behind the station.” Farley says they were able to tarp the building last night and structural engineers will be out today to survey the extent of the damage. An estimate of damage cost was not readily available.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue would like to remind residents that zip code specific weather alerts are available to Rutherford County residents who sign up for Alert Rutherford. Residents can do so by visiting http://www.rcecd911.org/alertrutherford/.