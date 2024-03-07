Strong Pitching Performances Pace Vols Past Southern Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Despite a slow night at the plate, No. 7/8 Tennessee found a way to keep its winning streak alive with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Southern Indiana on Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Pitching carried the night for the Volunteers, who won their 12th straight game to improve to 13-1 on the year. The lefty duo of Zander Sechrist and Kirby Connell was lights out, combining to strikeout 14 batters in 8.2 innings of work while allowing just a single run.

Sechrist got the start and posted career highs in innings pitched (5.2) and strikeouts (10) while holding the Screaming Eagles to one run on five hits before handing the ball off to freshman Derek Schaefer with two outs in the sixth inning.

Full Story: UT Sports

