Top 5 Stories From March 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 7, 2024.
There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County this weekend. Read more.
The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.
These staff changes in the Development Services Division follow the appointment of Greg McKnight and Sam Huddleston in 2023. Read more.
One person has been displaced after a house fire in La Vergne on Tuesday afternoon. Read More.
Middle Tennessee State University is celebrating the outstanding success of its seventh annual True Blue Give campaign. Read More.