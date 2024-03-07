Top 5 Stories From March 7, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 7, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

la vergne father daughter dance

There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County this weekend. Read more.

2Police Identify Victims in Nashville Plane Crash

The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.

3City of Murfreesboro Announce Five Major Staff Changes

Ben Newman (Left), Richard T. Donovan Jr. (Top Right), Brad Barbee (Bottom Right)(Photos from City of Murfreesboro)

These staff changes in the Development Services Division follow the appointment of Greg McKnight and Sam Huddleston in 2023. Read more.

4La Vergne House Fire Displaces One

One person has been displaced after a house fire in La Vergne on Tuesday afternoon. Read More.

5MTSU’s True Blue Give 2024 Surpasses Goal, Raises $780K-Plus to Support Students

Middle Tennessee State University is celebrating the outstanding success of its seventh annual True Blue Give campaign. Read More.

