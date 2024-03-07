Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Clay Earring Class

Saturday, March 9, 5pm – 7pm

In Bloom Boutique

1144 Fortress Blvd, Suite B, Murfreesboro, TN

Unleash your creativity as you join this fun and interactive class where you’ll learn how to make your own beautiful clay earrings. Perfect for beginners and experienced crafters alike, this class will inspire you to create unique and stylish accessories for yourself or as gifts for loved ones.

Learn more here