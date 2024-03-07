Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Daddy Daughter Dance at Patterson Park
Saturday, March 9, 5pm – 8pm
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
An event for fathers and daughters to come out dance, eat, and have a fun time creating memories together!
Learn more here
2Clay Earring Class
Saturday, March 9, 5pm – 7pm
In Bloom Boutique
1144 Fortress Blvd, Suite B, Murfreesboro, TN
Unleash your creativity as you join this fun and interactive class where you’ll learn how to make your own beautiful clay earrings. Perfect for beginners and experienced crafters alike, this class will inspire you to create unique and stylish accessories for yourself or as gifts for loved ones.
Learn more here
3Saturday Stretch
Saturday, March 9, 10am – 11am
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Start the weekend off with stretching! Head to CGB before they officially open on Saturday morning. Stretch with Tess and get a beer afterwards. $10 per person covers the 40-ish minute stretch session and your first pint. Bring a mat or a beach towel or just sit on the floor!!
Learn more here
4Cheekwood in Bloom
Saturday, March 9 – Sunday, March 10
Cheekwood Gardens
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Cheekwood in Bloom kicks off this weekend. Over 250,000 tulips are planted on the property, and they should fully bloom in April. Pop-ups will be held on the weekends through April.
Learn more here
5Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival
Saturday, March 9, 11:30 am – 9 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations—from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey, gooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates. Quench your thirst with Champagne, Prosecco, premium wines, and a sip of fine whiskies! Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts, and more.
Learn more here