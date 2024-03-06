MTSU’s True Blue Give 2024 Surpasses Goal, Raises $780K-Plus to Support Students

Middle Tennessee State University is celebrating the outstanding success of its seventh annual True Blue Give campaign, raising more than $780,000 as Blue Raider supporters from near and far shared their financial resources in support of the university’s educational mission of fostering academic excellence and supporting students from all walks of life.

Held Feb. 13-15, this year’s True Blue Give campaign highlighted several initiatives, including scholarships for future teachers, the June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students, the Band of Blue, and the Honors College. The generosity of donors allowed the three-day drive to easily surpass its $700,000 fundraising goal.

“This year, we set an incredible record, raising over $780,000,” said Mark Clark, executive director of Development at MTSU. “That’s money directly invested in our MTSU community and its people, which will help reduce student debt and provide resources and experiences that aren’t available through state funds and tuition dollars alone.”

One of the standout achievements of the campaign was for the MTSU Athletics program, which raised over $300,000 in support of student-athletes to ensure they have the resources they need to excel both academically and athletically.

The College of Liberal Arts also experienced a record-setting year, securing $159,000 in gifts to greatly enhance the educational experience for student growth and exploration.

In addition to these achievements, donations totaling over $63,000 were directed towards scholarships, student emergency needs, and various student-centric programs, including the James E. Walker Library and the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.

Organizers said the transformative impact of these contributions will elevate academic programs, support students in need, and propel the community toward new heights of success.

“About 80% of our alumni live in Middle Tennessee. When donors invest in MTSU, they’re investing in the people and programs that shape the future of our region,” said Clark.

Outside of True Blue Give, more than 7,680 alumni and friends make gifts to the university every year. Scholarships remain a top gift priority as more than 80% of MTSU’s students qualify for financial aid.

Visit MTSU’s annual giving webpage at https://mtsu.edu/development/annual-gifts.php to learn more about supporting a program or scholarship at MTSU.