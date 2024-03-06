Top 5 Stories From March 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 6, 2024.
One person has been displaced after a house fire in La Vergne on Tuesday afternoon.
The election results for the March 5 primary election in Middle Tennessee.
Middle Tennessee State University is celebrating the outstanding success of its seventh annual True Blue Give campaign.
A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco on Monday night, March 4.
Rachel Oppmann, a student at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been announced as a recipient of The Congressional Award Gold Medal, the United States Congress' highest honor for civilian youth.