Top 5 Stories From March 6, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 6, 2024.

1La Vergne House Fire Displaces One

One person has been displaced after a house fire in La Vergne on Tuesday afternoon. Read More.

2Middle Tennessee Election Results: Super Tuesday 2024

The election results for the March 5 primary election in Middle Tennessee. Read More.

3MTSU’s True Blue Give 2024 Surpasses Goal, Raises $780K-Plus to Support Students

Middle Tennessee State University is celebrating the outstanding success of its seventh annual True Blue Give campaign. Read More.

45 Killed After Plane Crashes off I-40E in West Nashville

Photo from @mnpdnashville

A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco on Monday night, March 4. Read More.

5Central Magnet Student Receives Congressional Gold Medal for Youth

Central Magnet Student Receives Congressional Gold Medal for Youth
Photo Provided by Rachel Oppmann

Rachel Oppmann, a student at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been announced as a recipient of The Congressional Award Gold Medal, the United States Congress’ highest honor for civilian youth.  Read More.

