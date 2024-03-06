La Vergne House Fire Displaces One

One person has been displaced after a house fire in La Vergne on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 300 block of John Henry Drive around 1:30 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

“The damage could have been significantly worse,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “Thankfully the homeowner had left the garage door shut to the home, preventing the fire from spreading inside.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The La Vergne Fire Department stated the home did have working smoke detectors. If your home does not have working smoke detectors, you’re encouraged to contact the fire department for a free inspection and installment of smoke detectors.