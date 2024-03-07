Police Identify Victims in Nashville Plane Crash

March 7, 2024 – The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified as pilot Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife, Rimma Dotsenko, 39, and their three children, David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7.

The single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco on Monday night, March 4.

Around 7:40pm, the control tower at John C Tune Airport received a message from an aircraft seeking emergency approval to land due to experiencing engine and power failure. Approval was granted but the pilot radioed that they would not make it.

Witnesses told the Nashville Fire Department that the airplane imploded on impact and the Nashville Fire Department was met with heavy flames and fire when they arrived on the scene.

The wreckage has been moved to Springfield, TN where the investigation will continue.

It will take 10 days before NTSB has a preliminary report. In 9-12 months, a full report will be released.