Composer and songwriter Burt Bacharach has died, according to Associated Press.

Bacharach became a major figure in 20th-century pop music. From the 1950s to the 1980s, he wrote popular pop hits including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “(They Long to Be) Close to You” and the theme song from the movie “Arthur.”

According to AP, Bucharach’s publicist Tina Brausam said the Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winner died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes.